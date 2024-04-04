DJ Amundi S&P Eurozone PAB Net Zero Ambition UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi S&P Eurozone PAB Net Zero Ambition UCITS ETF Acc (EPAB LN) Amundi S&P Eurozone PAB Net Zero Ambition UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Apr-2024 / 09:25 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi S&P Eurozone PAB Net Zero Ambition UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 03-Apr-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 30.2978 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 59452158 CODE: EPAB LN ISIN: LU2195226068 =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2195226068 Category Code: NAV TIDM: EPAB LN Sequence No.: 313601 EQS News ID: 1873289 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

