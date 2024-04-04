FullCircl Continues to Reimagine Prospecting for Regulated Businesses

LONDON, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FullCircl, a UK-based SaaS platform that automates the verification of global businesses and individuals, has announced the launch of 'Find Companies', its reimagined prospecting tool designed to help regulated businesses build an intelligent prospecting strategy for today's dynamic market.

Too many regulated businesses continue to face significant challenges when it comes to prospecting - difficulty finding and prioritising targets, siloed working practices, limited insights and reporting, lack of automation. According to a report by McKinsey last year, corporate and commercial banks are still struggling with customer acquisition, thereby leaving considerable revenue on the table. A pattern that is repeated across the broader financial services and professional services sectors.

FullCircl has always been a leader in prospecting and sales intelligence, helping regulated businesses find, qualify, and close the highest-value opportunities for meaningful growth and competitive advantage. 'Find Companies' reimagines prospecting for 2024, with new tools including:

Advanced search features for laser focussed precision

A wide range of filters that aid prequalification in line with risk appetite

Boolean logic for the creation of highly customised search capabilities

Customised results reporting for sophisticated personalised outreach

Team collaboration functionality

Intuitive user interface

Speaking about the launch, Shazia Anthony, Senior Product Marketing Manager at FullCircl commented: "We continue to evolve our proposition to meet the next generation needs of our users. Find Companies takes prospecting to a new level, solving the biggest acquisition challenges regulated business face in today's dynamic market, saving them time, and ensuring they uncover new opportunities like never before."

In addition to Find Companies, FullCircl has also kicked off the new year with a comprehensive update to the user interface of its entire platform and new API documentation.

About FullCircl:

FullCircl is a Customer Lifecycle Intelligence (CLI) platform that connects the insight you need, when it matters most.

Its software, delivered through a platform, API, and suite of applications, is used to identify and acquire customers, verify entities and assess risk to accelerate onboarding, and retain and grow customers by delivering proactive account management.

FullCircl identifies millions of actionable insights daily on entities from 160 countries, providing a near real-time record of companies, their officers and shareholders, and the relationships between them. FullCircl improves commercial effectiveness while empowering businesses to satisfy regulatory requirements and make informed decisions about their customers.

FullCircl was formed following the merger of Artesian Solutions and DueDil and is backed by top tier investors including Octopus Investments, Notion Capital and Augmentum Fintech. In 2023, FullCircl acquired W2 Global Data Solutions, strengthening its KYC, AML and identity verification capabilities. Today, it serves 700+ customers, 15,000+ users, processes over 300 million onboarding and monitoring transactions per month and facilitates the onboarding of 200,000+ customers annually.

