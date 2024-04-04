JP Jenkins Ltd
April 4, 2024
Industrial Technical Holding Limited (ITHL) Company Update
ITHL Announces Collaboration with Everun to Increase Revenue and Innovation
London, United Kingdom - April 4, 2024 - Industrial Technical Holding Limited (ITHL), a conglomerate for technology and engineering solutions, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Qingdao Everun Machinery Co. Ltd, a company focused on the machinery industry. This collaboration is set to support both entities' market approach, leveraging ITHL's research and development prowess alongside Everun's manufacturing.
The synergy between ITHL and Everun has already borne its first fruit: the fully electric Multi-truck. The company states, this innovation marks a significant step towards sustainable industrial machinery and underscores the partnership's commitment to environmental responsibility and technological advancement.
ITHL is set to unveil 'ATREYU', a software solution developed in the spirit of this partnership. The company states, ATREYU is designed to improve operational efficiencies through its DMAIC-suite, integrating various modules to streamline company processes while connecting them to industrial automation levels in line with Industry 4.0 standards.
Enhanced Manufacturing Quality, Efficeny and Revenue Growth
Everun's investment in ITHL through a loan in 2024 underscores a mutual commitment to enhancing manufacturing quality. The collaboration is leveraging ITHL's years of research and development to introduce technologically advanced products to the market.
About Industrial Technical Holding Limited (ITHL)
Founded in 2022, Industrial Technical Holding Limited (ITHL) has quickly established itself in the technology and engineering sectors. With a diversified portfolio that spans several industries and a commitment to innovation. ITHL aims to drive forward the future of industrial solutions through strategic partnerships, research, and development efforts.
About Qingdao Everun Machinery Co Ltd
Since its inception in 2007, Qingdao Everun Machinery Co. Ltd has been manufacturing high-quality machinery. Known for its robust product range and extensive dealership network worldwide.
