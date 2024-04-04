Argon Co, the global management consultancy that specialises in operations strategy and transformation, is delighted to announce it has been joined by Pebble Business Transformation, Ireland's leading specialist in Business Design and Transformation.

This move represents another step in Argon Co's expansion strategy, building on its existing global strategy and transformation capability and enhancing its expertise and scale.

Based in Dublin, Pebble works closely with its clients to design and deliver strategic programmes using its proven methodology 'Transformation by Design'.

Conor Duggan, co-founder of Pebble said, "As Ireland's leading specialist in Business Design and Transformation, Pebble has consistently demonstrated the value of great business design for our clients. We are delighted to join Argon Co where, together, our expanded capabilities, international presence and cross-sector expertise present a compelling offering for our clients and even greater career opportunities for our team."

Joe Hughes, co-founder of Pebble added, "At every interaction with Argon Co, I've felt that this is the perfect match for Pebble. Both companies have highly skilled and passionate teams who are committed to delivering sustainable results for our clients. The synergies between the two companies will turbo-charge our combined capabilities and help our clients to reach new heights."

Pebble has become Argon Co's Dublin office, and its Partners, Conor Duggan, Joe Hughes and Regina Stapleton, have become Argon Co Partners, maintaining their senior leadership roles.

Jean-François Laget, the Group Managing Director of Argon Co, commented, "We look forward to expanding our footprint and developing a strong presence in Ireland. The Pebble team are experts in their field, with an impressive set of credentials. We are pleased that they have joined us and will be adding to the transformation strategy services that we offer around the world."

Argon Co

Argon Co is a global management consultancy that specialises in operations strategy and transformation. Its expertise spans supply chain planning, manufacturing, logistics, procurement, finance, and shared services, working together with clients to transform their businesses and generate real change. Its people are engaging to work with and trusted by clients to get the job done.

Argon Co has offices in Paris, London, Abu Dhabi, Amsterdam, Atlanta, Auckland, Chicago, Dublin, Dusseldorf, Hong Kong, Lausanne, Melbourne, Mumbai, Riyadh, São Paulo, Singapore and Sydney.

www.argonandco.com

