GlobeNewswire
04.04.2024 | 11:34
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Össur A/S - name change to Embla Medical hf

The changes below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 8 April 2024.



ISIN:          IS0000000040  
-----------------------------------------
Name           Össur hf.    
-----------------------------------------
New name:        Embla Medical hf
-----------------------------------------
Short name:       OSSR      
-----------------------------------------
New short name:     EMBLA      
-----------------------------------------
Unchanged orderbook ID: 68620      
-----------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
