Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Össur A/S - name change to Embla Medical hf

The changes below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 8 April 2024. ISIN: IS0000000040 ----------------------------------------- Name Össur hf. ----------------------------------------- New name: Embla Medical hf ----------------------------------------- Short name: OSSR ----------------------------------------- New short name: EMBLA ----------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 68620 ----------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66