The Annual General Meeting of INFICON Holding AG (SIX Swiss Exchange: IFCN), approved all the proposals made by the Board of Directors. 68.42% of the voting rights were represented at the AGM. The shareholders approved Management Report, Annual Financial Statements of INFICON Holding AG, and Consolidated Financial Statements of INFICON Group for the Fiscal Year 2023, as well the non-financial reporting according to Swiss Code of Obligations (CO).
Distribution of CHF 20.00 per share
The General Meeting resolved to distribute CHF 20.00 per registered share for the year 2023 as ordinary dividend. Ex-date will be Monday, April 8, 2024, the record date Tuesday, April 9, 2024, and the payment date for the distribution to shareholders will be Wednesday, April 10, 2024.
Board of Directors, Compensation and HR Committee, Independent Proxy, Auditors
The AGM re-elected all Members of the Board of Directors (Dr. Beat E. Lüthi, Vanessa Frey, Beat Siegrist, Dr. Reto Suter, Lukas Winkler) for a one-year term of office and confirmed Dr. Beat E. Lüthi as Chairman for a one-year term of office. The law firm Baur Hürlimann AG, Zürich, was re-elected as independent proxy holder for a one-year term of office. KPMG AG, Zürich, was re-elected as auditors for a one-year term of office.
Changes to the Articles of Association
The AGM approved all proposed changes to the Articles of Association.
Compensation
The AGM approved in a consultative vote the Remuneration Report for 2023 and approved the proposed compensation for the next period for the Members of the Board of Directors as well as the compensation for the current and the following year for the Group Management.
