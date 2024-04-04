INFICON Holding AG / Schlagwort(e): Generalversammlung

INFICON: AGM approves all motions as proposed by the Board of Directors



04.04.2024 / 12:00 CET/CEST





Corporate Contact

Matthias Tröndle

Chief Financial Officer

+423 388 3510

matthias.troendle@inficon.com

Announcement of INFICON Holding AG

Bad Ragaz/Switzerland, April 4, 2024 Approval of annual financial and non-financial reporting

Dividend of CHF 20.00 per share

Re-election of all members of the Board of Directors

Approval of all proposed changes to the Articles of Association and further motions The Annual General Meeting of INFICON Holding AG (SIX Swiss Exchange: IFCN), approved all the proposals made by the Board of Directors. 68.42% of the voting rights were represented at the AGM. The shareholders approved Management Report, Annual Financial Statements of INFICON Holding AG, and Consolidated Financial Statements of INFICON Group for the Fiscal Year 2023, as well the non-financial reporting according to Swiss Code of Obligations (CO). Distribution of CHF 20.00 per share The General Meeting resolved to distribute CHF 20.00 per registered share for the year 2023 as ordinary dividend. Ex-date will be Monday, April 8, 2024, the record date Tuesday, April 9, 2024, and the payment date for the distribution to shareholders will be Wednesday, April 10, 2024. Board of Directors, Compensation and HR Committee, Independent Proxy, Auditors The AGM re-elected all Members of the Board of Directors (Dr. Beat E. Lüthi, Vanessa Frey, Beat Siegrist, Dr. Reto Suter, Lukas Winkler) for a one-year term of office and confirmed Dr. Beat E. Lüthi as Chairman for a one-year term of office. The law firm Baur Hürlimann AG, Zürich, was re-elected as independent proxy holder for a one-year term of office. KPMG AG, Zürich, was re-elected as auditors for a one-year term of office. Changes to the Articles of Association The AGM approved all proposed changes to the Articles of Association. Compensation The AGM approved in a consultative vote the Remuneration Report for 2023 and approved the proposed compensation for the next period for the Members of the Board of Directors as well as the compensation for the current and the following year for the Group Management. E-Mail Alerts To automatically receive notification via e-mail of the latest financial information from INFICON, sign-up for e-mail Alerts in the Investors section of the INFICON website at https://ir.inficon.com/contact-and-information-request/ About INFICON

INFICON is a leading provider of innovative instrumentation, critical sensor technologies, and Smart Manufacturing /Industry 4.0 software solutions that enhance productivity and quality of tools, processes and complete factories. These analysis, measurement, and control products are essential for gas leak detection in air conditioning/refrigeration, and automotive manufacturing. They are vital to equipment manufacturers and end-users in the complex fabrication of semiconductors and thin film coatings for optics, flat panel displays, solar cells and industrial vacuum coating applications. Other users of vacuum based processes include the life sciences, research, aerospace, packaging, heat treatment, laser cutting and many other industrial processes. We also leverage our expertise in vacuum technology to provide unique, toxic chemical analysis products for emergency response, security, and environmental monitoring. INFICON is headquartered in Switzerland and has world-class manufacturing facilities in Europe, the United States and China, as well as subsidiaries in China, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Liechtenstein, Malaysia, Mexico, Singapore, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, the United Kingdom and the United States. INFICON registered shares (IFCN) are listed on SIX Swiss Exchange. For more information about INFICON and its products, please visit www.inficon.com.



