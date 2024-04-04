Consero Global Appoints New CEO

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2024 / Consero Global, the leader in Finance as a Service (FaaS), announced the promotion of its COO, David Sawatzky, to CEO. The Company's founders, Scott Tynes, who previously served as CEO, and Bill Klein, who previously served as President, will remain active members of the Board of Directors.









"I'm thrilled at the chance to build off the incredible work of Scott, Bill and the rest of the team," says Sawatzky. "My aim is to digitally transform our current solution into one that harnesses the power of AI and analytics to create a truly disruptive offering, one that further upgrades the quality and timeliness of our clients' information and allows us to offer even more strategic guidance."

Sawatzky's promotion is the latest in a number of initiatives that support Consero's growth while more effectively serving its clients. The Company recently launched its Advisory Services practice which provides CFO Services, FP&A and Reporting, and Technical Accounting and Clean-Up Projects. Consero also announced Flex Finance, a FaaS offering for clients wishing to maintain their own technology systems while utilizing Consero's delivery expertise.

"Dave has served in senior executive roles at large digital services companies, including 3Pillar, Genpact and IBM. He has the expertise needed for Consero's next stage, and the nature of this business is increasingly grounded in technology-driven solutions," said Scott Tynes. Klein commented "David is a great fit culturally; he's a connector who builds people up with his professionalism and competence. We couldn't be more excited about where Consero is headed under his leadership."

In recent years, Consero has also made a number of strategic acquisitions, such as BTQ Financial, which expanded the company's reach into nonprofit organizations, Positive Venture Group, which expanded its geographic reach, and BridgeView CFO that expanded its offerings, payroll and HR services to the investment management community.

"One of our core priorities is upgrading tech capabilities, and we're already on our way to building a team of software engineers to create a solution that gets clients what they need at the click of a button," says Sawatzky. "But even the best tech needs a stellar service component, so our clients should expect a great experience in terms of the collaboration, engagement, guidance and offerings."

About Consero Global

Founded in 2006, Consero disrupts the way businesses build and maintain their finance and accounting function. Through a cloud-based platform, Consero delivers the financial clarity and efficiency needed to drive a business forward. Strategic executives are adopting Consero's cutting-edge Finance as a Service model to free up time and understand how the business is performing. Serving more than 350 clients and their portfolio companies, Consero, backed by BV Investment Partners, provides the control and insight needed to steer businesses toward success. Contact Consero Global for more information about gaining greater control of your financial operations. More info at www.conseroglobal.com.

Contact Information

Bridget Howard

VP of Marketing

bridget@conseroglobal.com

5122774443

Related Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E0JIT0LRfJM

SOURCE: Consero Global

View the original press release on newswire.com.