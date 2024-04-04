

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices were little changed on Thursday after data showed an unexpected increase in U.S. crude inventories in the week ended March 29.



A combination of tightening supply/demand fundamentals and heightened geopolitical tensions continued to underpin sentiment, helping limit any major downside.



Benchmark Brent crude futures slipped 0.1 percent to $89.29 a barrel, while WTI crude futures were little changed at $85.39.



According to a report released by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Wednesday, crude oil inventories shot up by 3.2 million barrels last week, matching the surge seen in the previous week.



The continued increase surprised economists, who had expected crude oil inventories to fall by 1.5 million barrels.



Investors also grappled with supply risks stemming from Ukrainian attacks on Russian refineries and the potential for further escalation in Middle East conflicts.



It is feared that the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza may spread to include Iran, possibly disrupting supplies from the Middle East.



Meanwhile, Wednesday's OPEC+ JMMC meeting kept oil supply policy unchanged and pressed some countries to focus on compliance levels.



