Conquest enters the Finnish renewable power market with the acquisition from BHM Renewables (a BHM group company) of a 182MW onshore wind portfolio developed by Winda Energy and the implementation of a broader strategic partnership towards further extensions.

Conquest, a fund manager focusing on the infrastructures of the energy transition in Europe, through its fund Conquest Infrastructure SLP Sustainable 2, has completed the concomitant acquisitions of two wind farms developed by Winda Energy, the Finnish renewable energy developer majority-owned by Czech BHM Renewables, part of the investment firm BHM group. The two onshore wind projects have a combined capacity of 182MW. Furthermore, the cooperation encompasses additional onshore wind projects totalling 500MW.

The transaction allows Conquest to expand its renewable power platform and its footprint in the Nordics market, while maintaining a well-balanced and diversified approach towards investments targeted to the energy transition in Europe. The transaction represents an expected phased total investment of approximately 1 billion euros, to be gradually deployed between 2024 and 2028, offering a fully green investment in one of Europe's most stable and robust economies.

The first two wind projects are at an advanced stage of development, with the first 182MW expected to reach ready-to-build by Q4 2024 and the rest expected to reach the same stage by Q4 2025. Winda Energy Oy will complete the development and manage the construction with expected start dates of commercial operations ranging from 2026 to 2028 for the portfolio.

Frederic Palanque, Founder and Managing Director of Conquest said: "Conquest is thrilled to enter, in partnership with Winda Energy, in sustainable real assets in a market recognized for its robust renewable energy fundamentals and its ambitious net zero roadmap."

"We are happy to cooperate with Conquest, a dynamic and reliable partner on our growth journey. The transaction secures the completion of some of our flagship projects over the next years, enabling us to extend our contribution to Finland's green energy transition.", says Tuomas Hooli, CEO of Winda Energy.

Michal Prause, Associate Partner at BHM Renewables, said: "We are extremely pleased with the outcome of the transaction, reflecting the deep development skills, which our affiliate Winda has been demonstrating on the Finnish renewable power market over the years. We are looking forward to the strategic partnership with the highly professional asset management and investment teams of Conquest."

ABOUT

Conquest

Established in 2012, Conquest is an alternative asset management firm invested in sustainable and long-term value stemming from European infrastructures. Conquest invests in and operates long-life, high- quality assets and businesses on behalf of its clients, which range from large institutional investors to single-family offices. With a team of 20 collaborators, based in Dublin and Paris, the firm manages assets worth circa 500 million euros and 25 investments across Europe.

www.conquest.group

BHM group

BHM group is a rapidly expending European investment firm that manages dozens of European companies in Europe. In the energy sector, BHM group is focused on investments in renewable energy sources, with an emphasis on wind and solar energy, and is active in six countries in Central Europe and Scandinavia. Due to its extensive experience and many successful projects, BHM group companies can provide comprehensive services, encompassing development, construction, and operation. BHM group focuses on long-term and stable partnerships that take into account healthy economic growth and are in line with internationally recognized standards of social responsibility and sustainability.

www.bhmgroup.eu

Winda Energy

Winda Energy Oy is a leading Finnish renewable energy project developer with its current development portfolio consisting of 3 GW of onshore wind and 1 GW of solar PV across Finland. Winda Energy has extensive experience in the renewable sector and takes projects from their initial design to the end of construction, most recently completing the construction of 200 MW of onshore wind in 2023. Winda Energy is majority owned by BHM group.

www.winda.fi

