Rightmove Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 04
4 April 2024
RIGHTMOVE PLC
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES
Rightmove Sharesave Plan - exercise of options
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Alison Dolan
2.
Reason for notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Financial Officer
b)
Initial Notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer
a)
Name
Rightmove plc
b)
Legal Entity Identifier
2138001JXGCFKBXYB828
4.
Details of the transaction: section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of financial instrument
Identification code:
Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each
GB00BGDT3G23
b)
Nature of transaction
Exercise of options granted on 30 September 2020 over 3,508 Ordinary Shares at an exercise price of £5.13 under the Rightmove 2017 Sharesave Plan and retention of all shares.
c)
Prices and volumes
Exercise of SAYE award
d)
Aggregated information not applicable for a single transaction
e)
Date of transaction
3 April 2024
f)
Place of transaction
Outside of a trading venue
Name and contact details for enquiries:
Carolyn Pollard
Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk