Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 04.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Perfektes Setup: Aktueller Research sieht 563% Kurschance bei NurExone Biologic!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
04.04.24
09:30 Uhr
6,300 Euro
-0,050
-0,79 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,3006,40013:20
6,3506,40011:58
PR Newswire
04.04.2024 | 12:30
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Rightmove Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 04


4 April 2024

RIGHTMOVE PLC

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

Rightmove Sharesave Plan - exercise of options

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Alison Dolan

2.

Reason for notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer

b)

Initial Notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

Rightmove plc

b)

Legal Entity Identifier

2138001JXGCFKBXYB828

4.

Details of the transaction: section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of financial instrument

Identification code:

Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each

GB00BGDT3G23

b)

Nature of transaction

Exercise of options granted on 30 September 2020 over 3,508 Ordinary Shares at an exercise price of £5.13 under the Rightmove 2017 Sharesave Plan and retention of all shares.

c)

Prices and volumes

Exercise of SAYE award

Price

Volume

Total

GBP 5.13

3,508

GBP 17,996.04

d)

Aggregated information not applicable for a single transaction

e)

Date of transaction

3 April 2024

f)

Place of transaction

Outside of a trading venue

Name and contact details for enquiries:

Carolyn Pollard
Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk


Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl
Jetzt hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.