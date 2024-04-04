Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 04

04 April 2024

The Company announces the following unaudited estimates as at Valuation 03 April 2024

Total Assets Excluding current year income and expenses £49.646 million Including current year income and expenses £49.741 million Net asset value per Ordinary share (undiluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 260.07p Including current year income and expenses 260.56p Net asset value per Ordinary share (diluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 260.39p Including current year income and expenses 260.84p

A monthly fact sheet and copies of the company's most recent interim and full annual reports and accounts are available for download from http://www.jupiteram.com/JGC and on request from the email address below.