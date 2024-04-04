



First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on beaconsmind AG (ISIN: CH0451123589). Analyst Christian Orquera reiterated his BUY rating and decreased the price target from EUR 22.00 to EUR 14.00.

Abstract:

In 2023, beaconsmind underwent a radical transformation. The company completed four acquisitions of five German companies, which are chiefly active in the areas of Wi-Fi hotspots and IT infrastructure. To complete the transformation, the company divided its holding portfolio into two business areas, the newly formed IT Infrastructure segment and the Software as a Service (SaaS) segment. We believe the Wi-Fi hotspot business is highly attractive. The company recently announced the launch of new products such as the white label app and the smart lighting pole. In addition, beaconsmind signed several new major Wi-Fi/IT infrastructure contracts in the retail (Müller), nursing care (Vitanas) and facility management (Reos/Die Zimmerei) fields which is excellent news. However, we believe the attractive growth potential from Wi-Fi revenues will not compensate for the lower beacon business revenues in the near term. This is reflected in the weaker than expected H2/22 and H1/23 results and management's updated revenue and EBITDA guidance for FY/23 and FY/24. We have lowered our revenue and profit forecasts for 2023 and subsequent years. Our DCF model now yields a price target of EUR14 (previously EUR22), which represents an upside potential of >180% from the current level. We maintain our Buy recommendation.



First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu beaconsmind AG (ISIN: CH0451123589) veröffentlicht. Analyst Christian Orquera bestätigt seine BUY-Empfehlung und senkt das Kursziel von EUR 22,00 auf EUR 14,00.

Zusammenfassung:

Im Jahr 2023 hat sich beaconsmind radikal gewandelt. Das Unternehmen hat vier Akquisitionen von fünf deutschen Unternehmen abgeschlossen, die vor allem in den Bereichen WLAN-Hotspots und IT-Infrastruktur tätig sind. Um die Transformation abzuschließen, hat das Unternehmen sein Beteiligungsportfolio in zwei Geschäftsbereiche aufgeteilt, das neu gebildete Segment IT-Infrastruktur und das Segment Software as a Service (SaaS). Unserer Meinung nach ist das Geschäft mit Wi-Fi-Hotspots sehr attraktiv. Das Unternehmen hat kürzlich die Markteinführung neuer Produkte wie die White-Label-App und den intelligenten Lichtmast angekündigt. Darüber hinaus hat beaconsmind mehrere neue große

Wi-Fi/IT-Infrastrukturverträge in den Bereichen Einzelhandel (Müller), Pflege (Vitanas) und Facility Management (Reos/Die Zimmerei) abgeschlossen, was eine hervorragende Nachricht ist. Wir glauben jedoch, dass das attraktive Wachstumspotenzial der Wi-Fi-Einnahmen die geringeren Einnahmen aus dem Beacon-Geschäft in naher Zukunft nicht ausgleichen wird. Dies spiegelt sich in den schwächer als erwarteten Ergebnissen für H2/22 und H1/23 sowie in der aktualisierten Umsatz- und EBITDA-Prognose des Managements für GJ/23 und GJ/24 wider. Wir haben unsere Umsatz- und Gewinnprognosen für 2023 und die Folgejahre gesenkt. Unser DCF-Modell ergibt nun ein Kursziel von EUR14 (zuvor EUR22), was einem Aufwärtspotenzial von >180% gegenüber dem aktuellen Niveau entspricht. Wir halten an unserer Kaufempfehlung fest.



