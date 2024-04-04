Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 04
Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc
04 April 2024
Miton UK Microcap Trust plc
It is announced that at the close of business on 03 April 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of Miton UK Microcap Trust plc is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to
03 April 2024 56.03p per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 55.86p per ordinary share
Legal Entity Identifier 21380048Q8UABVMAG916
04 April 2024