Conservative Broadcast Media & Journalism, Inc.: CBMJs' Patriot.TV Embedded in National Flynn Movie Premiere Tour Live with General Flynn in 33 Cities Beginning Tomorrow in Venice FL CBMJs' Headquarters

VENICE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2024 / Conservative Broadcast Media & Journalism (OTC PINK:CBMJ) announced that Partiot.TV a leading media broadcast platform wholly owned by CBMJ and Patriot.TV/Elite, a premium membership club will be embedded in the national live premiere of the highly anticipated film documenting General Michael Flynn.

The film "Flynn, Deliver The Truth. Whatever The Cost" is a gripping documentary exploring the life of General Michael Flynn, from his rise in the US Army to the political storm he faced as a National Security Advisor, highlighting his commitment to disrupting endless warfare and the intense investigations that challenged his carrier.

The live tour hosted in person by General Michael Flynn begins tomorrow April 5th at 5:00 pm at the Venice Community Center at 326 S. Nokomis Avenue in Venice, FL and continues in over 30 additional cities through May 23rd in Spring Texas. Tickets can be purchased for this and other dates at www.flynnmovie.com. Also available at the site is a trailer of the film that contains comments by Tucker Carlson who appears in the film.

CBMJ CEO Mark Schaftlein stated: "Having Patriot.TV and Patriot Elite embedded in the national live launch tour of the movie will introduce our broadcast platform and exclusive content to our exact target market. We wish to thank General Flynn for his endorsement and continued support as we continue building a media platform based on presenting the truth."

During all the events, General Flynn (who is a Board Member of Conservative Broadcast Media and Journalism) will be promoting Patriot.TV and attendees will be able to sign up for Patriot Elite a premium membership club dedicated to providing its members exclusive content beyond the free content provided daily on Patriot.TV. Those interested can also go to https://patriot.tv/elite to sign up for Patriot Elite which launched March 29th.

Patriot.TV President Brannon Howse added, "Patriot.TV/Elite is an exclusive club where members will enjoy premium content and access to events around the country which influence voters choices for the upcoming 2024 presidential election providing behind the scenes access to the action."

The company began operating Patriot.TV in Q-1 of 2024 at the end of February so those initial results will be reflected in Q-1 2024 results. AMP News Inc. operations accounted for the 2023 improvements. One month ago, Patriot.TV unveiled its state-of-the-art website, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of media consumption. In the weeks following, it has experienced rapid growth and continues to add top notch hosts and shows to the lineup. Take a look at www.patriot.tv

About Patriot.TV: Patriot.TV is a leading media broadcast platform wholly owned by CBMJ dedicated to providing cutting-edge, informative content across television, radio, and online platforms. With a focus on truth, freedom, and empowering narratives, Patriot.TV is at the forefront of shaping the future of media consumption. Visit www.patriot.tv for more information.

About CBMJ: (OTC PINK:CBMJ) Conservative Broadcast Media and Journalism is a media and web-based Patriot Company.

Forward-Looking Statements: This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters disclosed at www.otcmarkets.com. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially.

