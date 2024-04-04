Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 4, 2024) - Lorne Park Capital Partners Inc. (TSXV: LPC) ("Lorne Park" or the "Company") today announced it has been awarded on the Financial Times list of The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2024. This prestigious award is presented by the Financial Times and Statistica Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on April 4, 2024, and can be viewed on the FT.com website.

The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2024 ranking identifies companies with the strongest revenue growth between the years 2019 and 2022. The creation of the ranking was based on a four-step process:

Application Phase: More than 30,000 eligible companies were invited to register. Only companies that met various criteria could apply for the ranking. Research Phase: Statista examined the officially stated revenue data of over 1000 publicly listed companies in the Americas, and added high-profile companies that met the criteria of minimum revenues in 2019 and 2022, independence and organic growth to the list. Evaluation Phase: The compound annual growth rate was calculated based on the revenue figures submitted and verified by the companies. Ranking: The top 500 companies that met various criteria were ranked. The minimum growth rate to be included was 9.00%.

"Lorne Park is honoured once again to be recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in the Americas," said Robert Sewell, President and CEO. "Being awarded three years in a row is the result of the outstanding performance and high level of execution from our team, and the continued trust of our valued clients."

The Company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Bellwether Investment Management Inc. ("Bellwether"), has methodically executed its growth strategy for the last decade, developing a track record of successfully integrating and growing wealth management businesses. By partnering with like-minded portfolio managers and family wealth advisors, Bellwether has built a robust offering that provides clients with a range of cost effective public and private market investment solutions. Bellwether continues to build an extensive network of advisors that serve the needs of affluent families in many major centers across Canada.

On December 15, 2023, the Company completed the acquisition of 100% of Fulcrum Equity Management, LLC. On December 30, 2022, the Company completed the acquisition of 80% of Promus Asset Management, LLC. Both Fulcrum and Promus are Texas limited liability companies registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission as investment advisors. These acquisitions have provided the Company with a footprint to expand its service offerings into the USA.

About Lorne Park Capital Partners Inc.

Lorne Park was created to bring together boutique investment management and wealth advisory firms in order to deliver robust, cost-effective investment solutions to affluent investors, foundations, estates and trusts. Lorne Park's unique strategy creates better alignment between investment managers and wealth advisors while providing them with additional resources to accelerate their growth.

About Bellwether Investment Management Inc.

Bellwether is a boutique investment manager that offers tailored investment solutions for affluent investors, foundations, estates and trusts utilizing its proprietary "Disciplined Dividend Growth" Investment Process. Bellwether provides discretionary investment management focused on North American Dividend Growth investing and is dedicated to serving the distinct needs of affluent families. Bellwether's suite of investment solutions includes Canadian, US and global equity and fixed income strategies. Bellwether is a subsidiary of Lorne Park, and is registered as a portfolio manager in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Quebec and Saskatchewan, an exempt market dealer in Alberta, Ontario and Quebec, and an investment fund manager in Ontario and Quebec.

For further information, please contact:

Robert Sewell

Chief Executive Officer

Lorne Park Capital Partners Inc.

investor.relations@lpcp.ca

(905) 337-2227

Cautionary Notes

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", "plan", and other similar expressions. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, without limitation, Lorne Park's objectives, goals and future plans. Forward-looking information addresses possible future events, conditions and financial performance based upon management's current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. In particular, the forward-looking information contained in this news release reflects assumptions about the timing and results of the amalgamation and regulatory approvals. Management of Lorne Park considers the assumptions on which the forward-looking information contained herein are based to be reasonable. However, by its very nature, forward-looking information inherently involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such information. Such risks include, without limitation, changes in economic conditions, applicable laws or regulations. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Lorne Park disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/203331

SOURCE: Lorne Park Capital Partners Inc.