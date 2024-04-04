

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Meta said it is launching an updated full screen video player on Facebook with a consistent design for all video lengths - whether they be Reels, longer videos, or Live videos.



The upgraded player has new controls like full screen mode for horizontal videos and a slider to skip around in longer videos. The users can tap on the video to bring up additional options that let them pause and jump back or forward 10-seconds.



While videos will appear vertical automatically, there will be a new full screen option on most horizontal videos that allows the user to flip to watch in landscape view.



The social media technology conglomerate said its updated video player is rolling out on iOS and Android phones first in the U.S. and Canada, and globally in the coming months.



The updated, full screen video player will also have new controls which will roll out over the next few weeks, according to Meta.



