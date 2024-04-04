Revving Up Fan Experience: Hy-Vee and Evergreen Podcasts Join Forces to INDYCAR Excitement

Hy-Vee committed to enriching the INDYCAR racing experience for fans as sponsor of Pit Pass Indy Podcasts from Evergreen Podcasts

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2024 / Evergreen Podcasts (Evergreen) announces a strategic collaboration with Hy-Vee, Inc., a leading supermarket chain synonymous with quality, variety, healthy lifestyles, and superior customer service. Aligning their shared values to deliver high-quality content to motorsports enthusiasts, Hy-Vee will sponsor the Pit Pass Indy, an INDYCAR podcast within Evergreen's Pit Pass Motorsports® lineup.

"Racing fans already know, Hy-Vee is a big player in the racing scene. This partnership signifies the commitment of both organizations to providing engaging content and further enriching the motorsports experience," stated Douglas Bailey II, Director of Business Development at Evergreen Podcasts. "We are excited to collaborate with Hy-Vee for this year's racing season!"

Hy-Vee, with over 240 retail stores spanning eight Midwestern states, will enjoy prominent brand exposure across multiple platforms as part of the sponsorship agreement, reaching a targeted audience of racing fans. In addition to sponsoring Pit Pass Indy, Hy-Vee will further sponsor headline musical acts during the 2024 Hy-Vee INDYCAR Race Weekend Concert Series, featuring top artists like Kelsea Ballerini and Eric Church. Both parties anticipate this collaboration to contribute significantly to the success and growth of Pit Pass Indy and the wider motorsports community.

About Hy-Vee

Founded in 1930 by Charles Hyde and David Vredenburg, Hy-Vee has evolved from a small general store in Beaconsfield, Iowa, to a renowned company known for exceptional customer service and a wide selection of quality products. With over 90 years of success, Hy-Vee's employee-owned model empowers its 93,000+ workforce to drive the company forward. Hy-Vee is synonymous with quality, variety, convenience, healthy lifestyles, culinary expertise and superior customer service. Its slogan, "A Helpful Smile in Every Aisle," expresses the foundation of the company's operating philosophy.

About Evergreen Podcasts

Evergreen Podcasts is one of the world's largest independent podcast networks with a premier catalog of over 300 entertaining and thought-provoking shows. A full-service podcast production, brand marketing, and sales organization, Evergreen is rooted in high production values and artistic integrity. With a diverse roster of storytellers from true crime, pop culture, comedy, and beyond, Evergreen Podcasts connects listeners with content that informs, entertains, and inspires. For more information, visit evergreenpodcasts.com.

Contact Information

Samantha Maloy

Director of Marketing

smaloy@evergreenpodcasts.com

SOURCE: Evergreen Podcasts

View the original press release on newswire.com.