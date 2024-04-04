

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Renewed rate cut hopes triggered by the unexpected decline in services PMI in the U.S. supported market sentiment despite lingering anxiety ahead of the crucial job market update and cautious statements from Fed officials. Indications of easing inflation from across the globe also supported sentiment.



Wall Street Futures reflected a minor rebound. Major European benchmarks climbed higher amidst a larger-than-expected decline in producer price inflation in the Euro Area. Asian shares also moved higher.



The Dollar Index extended losses amidst the greenback's retreat. Bond yields continued to move in a mixed fashion. Crude oil prices slipped after a recent surge attributed to escalating geopolitical tensions. Gold touched a fresh high again. Cryptocurrencies are trading mixed.



Here is a glance of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 39,273.50, up 0.37% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,234.30, up 0.44% Germany's DAX at 18,403.33, up 0.16% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,973.86, up 0.46% France's CAC 40 at 8,164.90, up 0.14% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,079.65, up 0.16% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 39,817.50, up 0.86% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,817.30, up 0.45% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,069.30, down 0.18% (April 3) Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 16,725.10, down 1.22% (April 3)



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.0859, up 0.22% GBP/USD at 1.2663, up 0.09% USD/JPY at 151.72, up 0.02% AUD/USD at 0.6611, up 0.72% USD/CAD at 1.3500, down 0.19% Dollar Index at 104.08, down 0.16%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.365%, up 0.25% Germany at 2.3780%, down 0.92% France at 2.887%, down 0.82% U.K. at 4.0620%, up 0.07% Japan at 0.770%, down 0.65%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Jun) at $89.18, down 0.19%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (May) at $85.24, down 0.22%. Gold Futures (Jun) at $2,312.55, down 0.11%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $66,325.39, up 0.05% Ethereum at $3,343.07, up 0.40% Solana at $185.76, down 1.55% BNB at $586.60, up 4.66% XRP at $0.5761, down 2.45%.



