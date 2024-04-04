

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's unemployment rate increased slightly in March after falling in the previous month, preliminary data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Thursday.



The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose to 4.3 percent in March from 4.2 percent in the prior month. In the corresponding month last year, the rate was 4.1 percent.



The seasonally adjusted number of unemployed increased to 122,100 in March from 120,200 in February. A year ago, it was 112,700.



Ireland's youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15-24 age groups, remained stable at 10.5 percent in March.



