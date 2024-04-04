New VP will drive sales and grow channel partnerships

ExaGrid®, the industry's only Tiered Backup Storage solution, today announced the appointment of Sam Elbeck as the new VP of Americas Sales and Channel Partners.

"I am looking forward to working with the ExaGrid sales teams throughout the Americas, and help ExaGrid accelerate its growth within the $6 billion backup storage market," said Sam Elbeck. He will work with the local ExaGrid teams across the U.S., Canada, and Latin America, alongside each Area Vice President, to strengthen channel partnerships and build successful programs with leading reseller partners in each region.

Sam Elbeck recently joined ExaGrid after his position as VP of Sales and Partnerships Americas for Arcserve, and prior to that he was Senior Global Director of Sales for Digital Compliance and SaaS Backup at Veritas. Sam was also VP of Sales and Business Development for Globanet, and held sales and technical leadership roles at both Symantec and IBM.

"ExaGrid is continuing to expand, with sales teams in more than 30 countries, as well as 4,200 active customer installations in more than 80 countries," said Bill Andrews, President and CEO of ExaGrid. "We are pleased to welcome Sam Elbeck who will lead the sales teams in the Americas, and work with them to grow our partnerships in the channel and bring our Tiered Backup Storage solution to more organizations."

