Craig Tobin Appointed as CEO of Ascent Business Partners

BONITA SPRINGS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2024 / Ascent Business Partners, a pioneering AI Transformation company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Craig Tobin as its Chief Executive Officer. This appointment marks a significant milestone in the company's journey, as it prepares to enter a new phase of growth under Tobin's leadership.

With over 30+ years of experience in contact centers, Tobin brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his new role with extensive experience in Operations, BPO, Private Equity and Consulting. Prior to joining Ascent, Craig was the Co-Founder of Eventus Solutions Group which was sold to Tech Mahindra in April 2021. Craig was successful in leading the company's revenue growth over the past 14 years. His strategic vision and strong leadership skills make him the ideal candidate to lead the Ascent team to a successful future. "I am honored to be appointed as the CEO of Ascent Business Partners," said Tobin. "I am excited about the opportunity to collaborate with the talented team and lead the company towards achieving its strategic goals and objectives." Marty Sarim, Co-Founder and Chairman states that "we are in an era of unprecedent change in our industry, as our clients and BPO partners are working to optimize their organizations leveraging proven Artificial Intelligence solutions". Further commenting, "there is tremendous confusion in the market with so many AI companies developing use cases and Ascent Business Partners is taking a technology agnostic approach with a well-developed network of proven solutions across the entire process from hire to retire journeys for both customer and employee".

Tobin's appointment comes at a pivotal time for Ascent Business Partners, as he will take controlling interests and looks be the premier Technology Services Distributor for Contact Center Digital Transformation along with building a disruptive AI enabled BPO global network. The board of directors is confident that under Tobin's leadership, Ascent Business Partners will continue to thrive and be the AI leader and innovator in the Contact Center industry.

Please join us in welcoming Craig Tobin as the CEO of Ascent Business Partners. His appointment is effective immediately.

About Ascent Business Partners: Ascent Business Partners is a team of AI transformation executives leveraging state-of-the-art technology through strategic partnerships. Our mission, through understanding our customers, is to introduce impactful and innovative technologies that improve business operations and customer experience. This is done by assisting clients in their go-to-market initiatives through channel distribution and digital transformation.

For media inquiries contact Kim Howell at kim@ascentpartners.io.

SOURCE: Ascent Business Partners

View the original press release on accesswire.com