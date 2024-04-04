ACQUIRED ASSETS FROM ARTISAN BIO INCLUDE STAR-CRISPR Cas-12 GENE EDITING TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM AS WELL AS FULL IP PORTFOLIO

EXPANSION OF GENE EDITING PLATFORM STRENGTHENS CELLISTIC'S POSITION AS A LEADER IN iPSC ALLOGENEIC CELL THERAPY DEVELOPMENT MANUFACTURING

Cellistic, a cell therapy platform provider that provides solutions for therapeutic developers to advance off-the-shelf iPSC-based allogeneic cell therapy clinical candidates, has announced today the acquisition of the full Artisan Bio technology platform including the STAR-CRISPR Cas-12 gene editing technology.

Cellistic now offers partners a proprietary Cas-12 gene editing technology, with full freedom to operate, enabling custom edits to cell therapy candidates with higher precision than conventional CRISPR technologies. STAR-CRISPR technology is integrated into Cellistic's existing Pulse and Echo platforms.

"This is a significant milestone in our continued effort to provide the most advanced and innovative solutions for our partners in their effort to develop off-the-shelf iPSC-based allogeneic cell therapy products." said Gustavo Mahler, Cellistic CEO, "The acquisition of Artisan Bio's portfolio not only complement our existing offering, it provides options to license this world-class technology for other applications within gene therapy and cell therapy space"

Cellistic will continue to support the current licensees of the STAR-CRISPR technology in their efforts to bring products leveraging the technology to market.

Stefan Braam, Cellistic's Founder and CTO, shared insights about the STAR-CRISPR technology. "We are very excited to add the STAR-CRISPR technology into our portfolio. The technology, which is validated in T, NK, and iPS cells, provides compelling advantages such as, leading gene knock-in and knock-outs efficiencies, multiplexed editing capabilities and large payload deliveries. Our skilled gene editing team is applying STAR-CRISPR as part of our solutions to develop cell therapy clinical candidates for our partners."

Cellistic's Pulse Cell Line and Echo Cell Therapy Manufacturing platforms are a combination of proprietary, standardized processes built on induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) technology. Pulse and Echo provide the optimal solution to accelerate the development of more consistent and cost-effective off-the-shelf allogeneic cell therapies.

The Cellistic team will be attending the major upcoming cell therapy conferences, including the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine's "Meeting on the Med" in Rome, Italy, April 9-11, 2024, as well as the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) in Baltimore, US, May 7 11, 2024.

About Cellistic

Cellistic specializes in process development and manufacture of immune cell therapies based on human induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) technology using their Pulse and Echo Platform. Its focus and expertise in iPSC reprogramming, gene editing and differentiation development, positions the company to be the partner of choice for innovative cell therapy developers to advance into clinic. Leveraging more than a decade of scientific and technical knowledge and experience, Cellistic possesses unique capabilities for the design and optimization of proprietary manufacturing platforms for iPSC- based cell therapies.

