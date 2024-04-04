Viva Technology: ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE, SUSTAINABILITY, MOBILITY: THE BEST IN TECH TO MEET AT VIVATECH IN MAY 2024

PARIS, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The eighth annual edition of VivaTech, Europe's biggest event dedicated to startups and tech, will take place 22-25 May in Paris at Expo Porte de Versailles.



MORE INTERNATIONAL, MORE BUSINESS, MORE POSITIVE IMPACT

As the leading business platform, VivaTech will welcome over 2,500 start-ups and 2,000 international investors. 350 companies and organizations from 25 dynamic sectors, including automotive, healthcare and finance, will be present. A new programme will aim to stimulate growth and innovation among economic decision-makers. Devoting 10% of its space to responsible tech, the event will introduce the Impact Bridge, a space bringing together start-ups, innovations and associations with a responsible tech approach.

THREE MAJOR FOCUS THEMATIC, TO ADDRESS THE VARIOUS TECHNOLOGICAL CHALLENGES

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

AI, moving from innovative technology to indispensable tool, is attracting 88% of executives looking to invest between now and 2024. This year, VivaTech will put this technology center stage, with 37% of partners offering AI solutions and the presentation of the AI Mile, a space dedicated to innovations using artificial intelligence. VivaTech will showcase innovations across 25 economic sectors and host discussions on the societal challenges of AI with renowned speakers.

SUSTAINABLE TECH

According to the VivaTech barometer, business leaders recognise the importance of Sustainable Tech, with 93% of them convinced of its crucial role in meeting future challenges. Investment in this sector is on the rise, with a forecast doubling by 2027 to encourage innovation in the face of climate change. This is illustrated by the success of Sustainable Tech start-ups, which have raised a record $51 billion by 2023.

MOBILITY

This year, VivaTech is also focusing on mobility, a sector at the crossroads of AI and Sustainable Tech, with key collaborations, electric car revelations, green freight transport solutions, air mobility innovations, and futuristic airport visions.

