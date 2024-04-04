Basilea has announced the FDA approval of its second lead asset, Zevtera (ceftobiprole), for the treatment of severe bacterial infections (three indications), marking a major commercial win. The US is the most commercially lucrative market for Zevtera, accounting for 85-90% of its total market potential. Zevtera is already approved in several countries (including in Europe) and the FDA nod is based on three Phase III studies (including the ERADICATE and TARGET studies with R&D partly funded by the BARDA). Note that the drug holds the Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) designation, which will provide up to 10-years of market exclusivity following approval. As we await more details on the US commercial partner (expected by mid-2024), we upgrade our US probability of success (PoS) to 100%, bumping our valuation to CHF1,008.6m or CHF84.0/share (from CHF80.7/share).

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...