MZ North America: MZ Group to Sponsor LD Micro Invitational XIV April 8-9, 2024

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2024 / MZ, a global investor relations leader, today announced its participation as a sponsor of the LD Micro Invitational XIV taking place April 8-9, 2024, at the Sofitel New York, in New York City. Several of MZ's clients will be presenting at this year's invitational.

Since inception, LD Micro conferences have served as a platform for presenting the emerging stars in the small- and micro-cap worlds to a global audience of investors and influencers. The 14th annual installment of the LD Micro Invitational will showcase groundbreaking companies, live from New York City.

"The LD Micro Invitational has become a 'can't miss' event in the small-cap space, offering two full days of market insights and company presentations," said Greg Falesnik, Chief Executive Officer of MZ North America. "Over the years we have seen a number of successful small cap clients emerge from the conference, and this year we expect no less. The conference features company presentations, analyst-moderated chats, panel discussions and interactive breakout sessions, with private meetings for management teams and qualified investors. We look forward to yet another successful year as a sponsor at the 14th annual installment of the LD Micro Invitational."

Conference participation is by invitation only and registration is mandatory. For more information on MZ Group, please visit www.mzgroup.us. To or to schedule a one-on-one meeting at the conference, please contact Greg Falesnik at greg@mzgroup.us.

About MZ Group

MZ North America is the US division of MZ Group, a global investor relations leader with over 250 employees and 800 clients across 12 different exchanges. For over 25 years, MZ has implemented award winning investor relations programs and developed a reputation for delivering tangible, measured results via its robust suite of services. MZ's one-stop-shop platform serves management teams at public and private companies, including SPACs and IPOs. The platform leverages strategic financial communications, industry-leading investment community outreach, public relations, financial media, ESG consulting and software, a market intelligence desk, and technology solutions spanning investor relations websites, conference call/webcasting, video production and XBRL/Edgar filing services. MZ maintains a global footprint with professionals located throughout every time zone in North America, and in Taipei and São Paulo. MZ's growth continues to accelerate with innovative products and services for its client base of high-quality companies. For more information, please visit www.mzgroup.us.

Contacts:

Greg Falesnik, Chief Executive Officer

MZ North America

Direct: 949-385-6449

greg@mzgroup.us

SOURCE: MZ North America

View the original press release on accesswire.com