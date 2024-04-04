

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - A slew of Fed speeches, the weekly jobless claims, as well as the U.S. trade deficit might be the highlights on Thursday.



The Monthly jobs report is scheduled on Friday.



Early trends on the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open higher.



As of 8.10 am ET, the Dow futures were up 96.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 16.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 80.75 points.



The U.S. major averages finished broadly up on Wednesday. The Dow edged down 43.10 points or 0.1 percent to 39,127.14, closing lower for the third consecutive session, the S&P 500 crept up 5.68 points or 0.1 percent to 5,211.49 and the Nasdaq rose 37.00 points or 0.2 percent to 16,277.46.



On the economic front, the International Trade in Goods and Services for February will be released at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for a deficit of $66.5 billion, while the deficit in the prior month was $67.4 billion.



The Jobless Claim for the week is scheduled at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is 213K, while it was up $210 K in the prior week.



The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Natural Gas report for the week is expected at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the gas stock was down 36 bcf.



The 3-year and 10-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 11.00 am ET.



Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin will give a speech on the economic outlook before the Home Building Association of Richmond at 12.15 pm ET.



Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker will participate in a fireside chat before the Business Case for Second Chance Employment Conference at 10.00 am ET.



Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee will participate in a moderated question-and-answer session before the Multi-Chamber Economic Outlook Luncheon and Expo at 12.45 pm ET.



Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester will participate in a conversation on the economic outlook before the virtual Global Interdependence Center Executive Briefing at 2.00 pm ET.



Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari will participate in a discussion on the U.S. economy, the impact of inflation and the pandemic, and the boom of private credit and regulation in a'Linked Live' event at 2.00 pm ET.



St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem will give introductory remarks before the 2024 Women in Economics Symposium hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis at 7.20 pm ET.



St. Louis Fed Bank First Vice President Kathleen O'Neill Paese will give welcome remarks before the 2024 Women in Economics Symposium hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis at 5.00 pm ET.



Fed Governor Adriana Kugler will speak before the 2024 Women in Economics Symposium hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis at 7.30 pm ET.



Asian stocks rose in thin holiday trade on Thursday.



China, Taiwan and Hong Kong markets were closed for a public holiday.



Japanese shares advanced. The Nikkei average jumped 0.81 percent to 39,773.14. The broader Topix index settled 0.94 percent higher at 2,732.



Australian markets eked out modest gains. The benchmark S&P ASX 200 rose 0.45 percent to 7,817.30 while the broader All Ordinaries index gained 0.48 percent to close at 8,072.50.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl Jetzt hier klicken