WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A report released by the Commerce Department on Thursday showed the U.S. trade deficit unexpectedly widened in the month of February.
The Commerce Department said the trade deficit increased to $68.9 billion in February from a revised $67.6 billion in January.
Economists had expected the trade deficit to narrow to $67.0 billion from the $67.4 billion originally reported for the previous month.
The report said the value of imports surged by 2.2 percent to $331.9 billion, while the value of exports shot up by 2.3 percent to $263.0 billion.
Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX