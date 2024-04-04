Anzeige
Donnerstag, 04.04.2024


ACCESSWIRE
04.04.2024 | 15:02
62 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Arriving In High Heels Corporation: Visited Publishes Top 25 Most Visited Beaches Around the World

Find out which world-famous beaches made the Top 25 Most Visited List, as per the travel App. The app, allows users to map their travels, check of places visited by travel lists, and see travel stats.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2024 / Visited App publishes the Top 25 Most Visited Famous Beaches list, published by Arriving In High Heels Corp. The travel map app, Visited is an app that allows users to map their travels by countries, states, cities and places of interest. The app has over 150 travel lists, broken by interests, experiences and travel categories that users can check off as "been" or "want". Users can take away the guess work of where to travel to next, by using the travel itinerary feature, which shows all places users want to see by country. The travel app also features personalized travel stats such as total number of countries visited, % of the world visited and what part of their travel journey is still left.

Most Popular Beaches

Most Popular Beaches
Most Visited Beaches As per the Visited Travel App



The most popular world beaches are found all over the world, including United States with South Beach Miami making it in 2nd most popular spot. The top 10 most Visited Beaches include:

  1. Cancun
  2. South Beach Miami
  3. Majorca
  4. Cannes
  5. Amalfi
  6. Tenerife
  7. Punta Cana
  8. Bondi Beach
  9. Ibiza
  10. Gran Canaria

For a full list of popular beaches and other travel lists, download Visited on iOS or Android.

About Visited Travel App

Visited is a travel app that helps travelers remember their past travels and get inspired by discovering new destinations. The app, lets users map the countries or regions that they have been to or want to travel. The app also provides a city map, along with personalized travel stats. The travel list feature allows users to check of popular travel destinations by travel categories. There are over 150 travel experiences and travel lists, that will cater to any traveler. Users can print a personalized travel map, as a memory of their travel or as a perfect gift for travel lovers.

The travel app is available in 30 languages and is available on iOS or Android, and is free to download.

To learn more about the Visited app and its latest feature update, please visit https://visitedapp.com.

About Arriving In High Heels Corporation
Arriving In High Heels Corporation is a mobile app company with apps including Pay Off Debt, X-Walk and Visited, their most popular app.

Visited app has travel stats that are unique to the travel industry with a sample of the travel stats available has been published on their annual travel report.

Contact Information

Anna Kayfitz
CEO
anna@arrivinginhighheels.com

SOURCE: Arriving In High Heels Corporation

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
