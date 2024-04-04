Saint Therese: IHM Senior Living Community Becomes Licensed by the State of Michigan for Assisted Living Services

Community is now open for all levels of care

MONROE, MI / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2024 / The IHM Senior Living Community, Inc. (IHM SLC) has received a license to provide assisted living services from the State of Michigan's Department of Human Services. This license, licensed under Act 368 and officially known as a home for the aged (HFA) in Michigan, allows IHM SLC to begin accepting residents who need assisted living care and services.

Previously, IHM SLC had only accepted IHM Sisters into assisted living from the congregation already living on the campus. This new licensure allows IHM SLC to accept people from the public who need or want assisted living. Its independent living apartments do not require a license.

IHM SLC currently has 216 units - 100 independent living apartments, 30 assisted living apartments, 28 assisted living memory care and a 58-room skilled nursing memory care and transitional care unit, which has received a 5-star rating from CMS. It is open to people of any faith tradition.

"We are delighted to begin showcasing our assisted living community to the larger Monroe area," said Lisa Kalla, Chief Operations Officer, Saint Therese. "Our community will be unmatched in terms of the quality of care we provide, the employees that work with our residents and the serenity and beauty of our surroundings."

IHM SLC will hold an open house event later this spring to introduce the community to the Monroe area.

An operation needs to be licensed under Act 368 as a home for the aged (HFA) if it provides room and board and supervised personal care to 21 or more unrelated people who are 55 years of age or older; or if operated as a distinct part of a licensed nursing home, can be provided to fewer than 21 residents.

Saint Therese acquired IHM SLC in 2023 in a transfer of ownership agreement with the IHM Sisters.

About Saint Therese: Minnesota-based Saint Therese was founded in 1964 and prides itself on its rich tradition of providing exceptional care for seniors. It has locations and services in New Hope, Brooklyn Park, Woodbury, a new location in Corcoran (opening in 2024), IHM Senior Living Community in Monroe, Mich and Ascend Rehabilitation (rehabilitation therapy, health and wellness division). Most communities provide the full continuum of care from independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing and transitional care. It also has a location specializing in hospice and palliative care in Shoreview. It is a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) senior care organization.

