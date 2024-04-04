Anzeige
Donnerstag, 04.04.2024
ACCESSWIRE
04.04.2024 | 15:02
NewOrg Management System, Inc.: NewOrg Selected as a Top Civic Engagement Solution Provider

Government CIO Outlook Magazine profiles NewOrg Management System in its Civic Engagement Edition

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2024 / NewOrg Management System is pleased to be featured in the April 2024 Civic Engagement Edition of Government CIO Outlook Magazine as a top Solution Provider.

Award

Award



In an interview with Jared Ferguson, one of the architects of NewOrg's distinct approach to partnership and software implementation, author Catalina Joseph dives into how NewOrg helps nonprofits and municipalities improve efficiency, transparency, and sustainability.

Click Here to download the article.

Click Here to read the full magazine.

About Government CIO Outlook Magazine - https://www.govciooutlook.com/about-us/

About NewOrg Management System, Inc. - www.neworg.com

NewOrg is a leading software developer providing a cloud-based data management platform for nonprofits and local government/social agencies, with more than 50,000 users in the U.S. and Canada since 2006. Celebrating 18 years providing complete, customized data management for nonprofit organizations and affiliates, NewOrg's integrated software and service approach ensures that our partners improve efficiency, transparency, and sustainability.

Contact Information

John Baker
Partner Relations
jbaker@neworg.com
866-843-2835 ext. 1

SOURCE: NewOrg Management System

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
