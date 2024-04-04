Trezzo sull'Adda, Italy--(Newsfile Corp. - April 4, 2024) - Sharon Personal Care, a global supplier of innovative, environmentally friendly ingredient solutions for a broad range of personal care products, will introduce SharoHYAL® Moringa, an innovative hair restoration solution, at in-cosmetics 2024, taking place April 15-20 in Paris. SharoHYAL® Moringa is a haircare active, made from a combination of medium molecular weight hyaluronic acid and hydrolyzed moringa micro-proteins that works from within to repair damaged hair.

The chemical bonds created between the negative charges of the hyaluronic acid and the positive charges of the hydrolyzed proteins within this vegetal protein help form a protective layer on the cuticle, re-building damaged hair strands. In clinical testing, SharoHYAL Moringa has proven to increase hair moisturization by 45% after only one treatment. After seven treatments, it increases hair elasticity and resilience by 6%.

"With SharoHYAL Moringa you can create a superior formulation. It is natural, water-soluble, and it offers improved color and odor when compared to common proteins, making it highly appealing for clean beauty," says Robert Donadelli, Research & Development Manager at Sharon Personal Care. "This protein is sustainably sourced, produced through an eco-conscious extraction process, and it is biodegradable. By incorporating SharoHYAL Moringa, companies can demonstrate their commitment to sustainable hair care benefits and innovation."

Sharon Personal Care will be providing demonstrations of SharoHYAL Moringa throughout in-cosmetics 2024 in their booth, 1K70. Sharon will also host a press conference on Wednesday, April 17 at 9:00 a.m. to introduce a groundbreaking multifunctional preservation system. Media interested in attending Sharon's in-cosmetics 2024 press conference can email dgreen@resourceadvantage.com to register.

About Sharon Personal Care

Sharon Personal Care is a global supplier of innovative ingredient solutions for a broad range of personal care products - with specialized expertise in trending market segments. The company's product portfolio includes unique preservatives, building blocks, functional chemistries, Bio-active ingredients and Oleosome technology. Today's Sharon has a proven track record of innovation combined with the ability to provide comprehensive solutions at light speed. With a solid foundation in environmentally sustainable chemistry, Sharon delivers multifunctional ingredient solutions that help differentiate personal care products in a fast-changing market. The company employs more than 100 people worldwide, with manufacturing and scientific facilities on three continents. Sharon Personal Care is owned primarily by Tene Investment Funds (Tel Aviv), an Israeli private equity growth fund focused on the industrial and technology sectors.

