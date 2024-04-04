

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW) reported earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $146.1 million, or $1.01 per share. This compares with $175.1 million, or $1.21 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $175 million or $1.20 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.8% to $1.46 billion from $1.25 billion last year.



Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $146.1 Mln. vs. $175.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.01 vs. $1.21 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.46 Bln vs. $1.25 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.50 to $5.65 Full year revenue guidance: $6.54 - $6.60 Bln



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl Jetzt hier klicken