Appdome Named G2 Leader in Mobile Security

Highest Satisfaction, Market Presence, & Most Likely to Recommend

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Appdome, the one-stop shop for mobile app defense, today revealed it has been recognized as a Leader for Mobile Security on G2, the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace.

"Hearing the Appdome value proposition through our customer's voice is amazing," said Jamie Bertasi, Chief Customer Officer of Appdome. "Their emphasis on our platform advantage, better protection with less work, mobile app security made easy and other value propositions is incredible."

Appdome's primary product is a unified mobile app defense platform that uses technology to code, monitor and respond to cyber-attacks with 300+ security, anti-fraud, anti-bot and other defenses in Android and iOS apps. The Appdome platform automates the mobile app defense lifecycle, eliminates engineering work, and overcomes resources, skill and compatibility challenges mobile engineering teams face while keeping mobile apps and users safe.

Based on its customer responses, Appdome earned three badges on G2, including highest satisfaction, most likely to recommend, and market presence in the categories it serves; 'Leader' in both Mobile Data Security and Data Security categories and 'Users Most Likely to Recommend'. Appdome stands out with a remarkable 100% of users rated it 4 or 5 stars, and a recommendation rate of 95%, affirming its positive trajectory in the mobile security community.

"A big 'thank you' to our valued customers," said Tom Tovar, co-creator & CEO of Appdome, "We'll keep looking for ways to eliminate friction in the mobile app defense lifecycle and help mobile brands and enterprises keep their users, work and commerce safe and secure across the board."

About Appdome

Appdome is the mobile app economy's one-stop shop for mobile app defense. Appdome is on a mission to protect every mobile app in the world and the people who use mobile apps in their lives and at work. Appdome provides the mobile industry's only fully-automated, Unified Mobile App Defense Platform, powered by a patented coding engine, used by mobile brands to eliminate complexity, save money and deliver 300+ Certified Secure mobile app security, anti-malware, anti-fraud, MOBILEBot Defense, Geo Compliance, anti-cheat, MiTM attack prevention, code obfuscation and other protections in Android and iOS apps with ease, all inside the mobile DevOps and CI/CD pipeline. The Appdome Unified Defense Platform also comes with Appdome Threat-Events for UX/UI Control and Appdome ThreatScope Mobile XDR. Leading ?nancial, healthcare, mobile games, government and m-commerce brands use Appdome to protect Android and iOS apps, mobile customers and mobile businesses globally. Appdome holds several patents including U.S. Patents 9,934,017 B2, 10,310,870 B2, 10,606,582 B2, 11,243,748 B2 and 11,294,663 B2. Additional patents pending. Additionally, Appdome is featured in categories such as Application Shielding, Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP), No-Code Development Platforms, Fraud Detection, Bot Detection and Mitigation, and Click Fraud categories on G2.

