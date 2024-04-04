Anzeige
Donnerstag, 04.04.2024
WKN: A116QX | ISIN: LU1079842321 | Ticker-Symbol: EUPE
Tradegate
03.04.24
13:40 Uhr
507,70 Euro
-2,10
-0,41 %
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
510,90512,1016:22
510,90512,0016:19
Dow Jones News
04.04.2024 | 15:07
OSSIAM SHILLER BARCLAYS CAPE® US SECTOR VALUE TR - UCITS ETF 1C (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

OSSIAM SHILLER BARCLAYS CAPE® US SECTOR VALUE TR - UCITS ETF 1C (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 
04-Apr-2024 / 14:35 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: OSSIAM SHILLER BARCLAYS CAPE® US SECTOR VALUE TR - UCITS ETF 1C (USD) 
DEALING DATE: 03/04/2024 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 1349.3690 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2185890 
CODE: UCAP 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      LU1079841513 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      UCAP 
Sequence No.:  313661 
EQS News ID:  1873595 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1873595&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 04, 2024 08:35 ET (12:35 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
