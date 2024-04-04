Anzeige
Donnerstag, 04.04.2024
Perfektes Setup: Aktueller Research sieht 563% Kurschance bei NurExone Biologic!
GlobeNewswire
04.04.2024 | 15:10
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New last trading day for paid subscription units (BTA) of H&D Wireless Holding AB

At the request of H&D Wireless Holding AB, the last trading day in H&D Wireless
Holding AB's paid subscription unitswill be on Nasdaq Stockholm to from April
24, 2024 to April 30, 2024. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription untis         
Short name:   HDW BTA B                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0021513579              
Order book ID:  323126                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
                             


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
