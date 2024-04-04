Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - April 4, 2024) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency and mobile technology enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of Titan Token (TITAN) on March 29, 2024. Users of LBank Exchange can brace themselves for the TITAN/USDT trading pair, which went live already.





Titan Token (TITAN), aims to digitize gold and establish a sustainable blockchain ecosystem where token holders influence decisions and utilize TITAN for platform services like staking, lending, and supporting partner integrations.

Introducing Titan Token: Digitizing Gold for a Sustainable, User-Governed Blockchain Ecosystem

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the listing of BlackFort Titan Token (TITAN), an ambitious blockchain-based initiative aimed at revolutionizing the financial investment ecosystem through the integration of physical gold and mine assets. At its core, Project TITAN seeks to address the prevalent issues of trust, activity, and user engagement that currently plague the decentralized application (dApp) market. By leveraging the inherent value and stability of gold, coupled with innovative blockchain technology, Project TITAN proposes a unique solution that promises not only to enhance asset reliability and scalability but also to redefine the way we think about asset management and investment in the digital age.

The ecosystem envisioned by Project TITAN is comprehensive, featuring a suite of services designed to facilitate ease of access, convenience, and security for investors and users. This includes the TITAN Wallet for managing digital assets like stable coins, governance tokens, and NFTs, as well as a variety of dApps tailored to lower entry barriers to gold and mineral-related investments. Additionally, the Titan Network aims to foster a supportive environment for dApp operators and participants, encouraging further growth and innovation within the blockchain space.

Central to Project TITAN's value proposition is its governance model, underpinned by the TITAN token. This governance token not only serves as a medium for transactions, fees, and payments across the TITAN platform but also empowers holders with voting rights on critical ecosystem decisions, such as protocol upgrades and fee adjustments. Through this model, Project TITAN offers a participatory and transparent framework that ensures the ecosystem evolves in alignment with its users' needs, setting a new standard for trust and engagement in the blockchain ecosystem.

About TITAN Token

Based on ERC20, TITAN has a total supply of 10 billion (i.e. 10,000,000,000). The TITAN token distribution includes 10% for Seed & Private Round, 8% for Strategic Round, 25% for Marketing & Operation, 10% for Partners & Advisors, 15% for the Team, 25% for Pool Reward & Reserve, 6% for Liquidity, and 1% for IDO, totaling 100%. The TITAN token is poised for its debut on LBank Exchange at 5:00 UTC on March 29, 2024. Investors who are interested in TITAN can easily buy and sell on LBank Exchange now.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

