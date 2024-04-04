Anzeige
Donnerstag, 04.04.2024
Perfektes Setup: Aktueller Research sieht 563% Kurschance bei NurExone Biologic!
WKN: 120071 | ISIN: GB0031215220 | Ticker-Symbol: POH1
Xetra
04.04.24
15:09 Uhr
12,990 Euro
+0,055
+0,43 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
04.04.2024 | 15:18
Carnival PLC - BLOCK LISTING RETURN

Carnival PLC - BLOCK LISTING RETURN

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 04

BLOCK LISTING RETURN

Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.

Date: 04 April 2024

Name of applicant:Carnival plc
Name of scheme:Carnival plc 2005 Employee Stock Purchase Plan
Period of return:From:1 October 2023To:31 March 2024
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:100,765
Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):0
Less:Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):4,408
Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:96,357

Name of contact:Jessica Del Pino
Telephone number of contact:+1-305-406-5268


