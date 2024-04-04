Anzeige
Donnerstag, 04.04.2024

WKN: 120071 | ISIN: GB0031215220 | Ticker-Symbol: POH1
Xetra
04.04.24
15:09 Uhr
12,990 Euro
+0,055
+0,43 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
04.04.2024 | 15:18
56 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Carnival PLC - Voting Rights and Capital

Carnival PLC - CARNIVAL PLC - VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 04

CARNIVAL PLC - VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL

In accordance with the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on 31 March 2024 Carnival plc had 217,396,246 issued ordinary shares of US $1.66 each admitted to trading. Carnival plc holds 29,720,877 ordinary shares in Treasury.

Although Carnival plc has 187,675,369 issued and outstanding ordinary shares, the 24,901,144 ordinary shares held by Carnival Investments Limited and 17,975,128 ordinary shares held by Carnival Corporation do not carry the right to vote (in accordance with the Articles of Association of Carnival plc).

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in Carnival plc is 144,799,097. The above figure of 144,799,097 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, Carnival plc under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

4 April 2024


© 2024 PR Newswire
