Nasdaq Stockholm AB: CORRECTION: New last trading day for paid subscription units (BTA) of H&D Wireless Holding AB

At the request of H&D Wireless Holding AB, the last trading day in H&D Wireless Holding AB's paid subscription units will be changed from April 24, 2024 to April 30, 2024. Instrument: Paid subscription untis Short name: HDW BTA B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0021513579 Order book ID: 323126 Market Segment: First North STO For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB