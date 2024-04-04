Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 4, 2024) - PLHM, a leading healthcare solutions provider, is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of two additional clinics, expanding its physical footprint in Alberta and our virtual client base across Canada. Through a share purchase agreement, the first of these two acquisitions is a clinic in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, to provide additional wrap-around care services for the communities it supports. The other is an education and telehealth clinic that will expand our virtual footprint across Canada and leverage the benefits of this more extensive scale. These acquisitions mark a significant milestone in the company's growth strategy and commitment to delivering high-quality healthcare services to patients across Canada.

The acquisition of these two clinics aligns with PLHM's mission to enhance healthcare accessibility and improve patient outcomes. With a focus on patient-centred care and clinical excellence, the newly acquired locations will complement PLHM's existing network of healthcare facilities and broaden its service offerings to meet the evolving needs of patients.

"This strategic expansion strengthens PLHM's presence in Alberta and underscores our dedication to providing comprehensive, integrated healthcare solutions to communities throughout the province and across the country," said Shaun Good, Executive Chairman of the Board at PLHM.

The addition of these clinics further solidifies PLHM's position as a leading provider of healthcare services, enhancing its ability to serve a larger patient population and diversify its revenue profile. By integrating these clinics into its network, PLHM aims to leverage synergies and operational efficiencies to drive sustainable growth and deliver exceptional value to patients and stakeholders.

"We are confident that the acquisition of these clinics will not only expand PLHM's reach but also enhance the overall patient experience by offering convenient access to high-quality healthcare services," added Shaun Good, Executive Chairman of the Board. "This transaction underscores our commitment to advancing healthcare excellence and our dedication to driving positive outcomes for patients across Alberta."

Completing the acquisition is a testament to PLHM's continued strategic execution and commitment to growth. As the company continues expanding its presence and scaling its operations, it remains focused on delivering superior healthcare solutions and driving value for patients, providers, and shareholders.

About PLHM

At Pure Life Health Management, we understand the unique challenges faced by Canadians. Our team of dedicated professionals is committed to providing comprehensive, functional, and individualized treatment solutions designed to promote healing and enhance overall wellness. We are a wrap-around medical healthcare management as a service company that offers services at a clinical level and "red tape" process management with organizations such as Veterans Affairs Canada.

