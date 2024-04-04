Gen Partners With Planet Water Foundation on Clean Water Initiatives in Rural India

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2024 / Gen remains committed to an impactful environmental strategy that syncs with its business objectives, supports actions to reduce GHG emissions, engages employees and inspires others to act. As part of that commitment, Gen partners with Planet Water Foundation to deliver clean, safe drinking water to rural communities in India. Watch this year's AquaTower come to life at Panchayat Union Middle School. The new water filtration system can produce 1,000 liters of clean drinking water per hour and doubles as a handwashing station for more than 300 students, as well as people in the nearby village of Gummipoondi, which has a population of more than 2,000 people. Learn more about how Gen is committed to environmental action: https://www.gendigital.com/us/en/social-impact/environment/





