Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 04.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Perfektes Setup: Aktueller Research sieht 563% Kurschance bei NurExone Biologic!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
04.04.2024 | 15:50
69 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Gen Partners With Planet Water Foundation on Clean Water Initiatives in Rural India

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2024 / Gen remains committed to an impactful environmental strategy that syncs with its business objectives, supports actions to reduce GHG emissions, engages employees and inspires others to act. As part of that commitment, Gen partners with Planet Water Foundation to deliver clean, safe drinking water to rural communities in India. Watch this year's AquaTower come to life at Panchayat Union Middle School. The new water filtration system can produce 1,000 liters of clean drinking water per hour and doubles as a handwashing station for more than 300 students, as well as people in the nearby village of Gummipoondi, which has a population of more than 2,000 people. Learn more about how Gen is committed to environmental action: https://www.gendigital.com/us/en/social-impact/environment/



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Gen on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Gen
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/gen
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Gen



View the original press release on accesswire.com

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl
Jetzt hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.