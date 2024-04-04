The "Western Europe OTT TV and Video Forecasts to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The OTT TV episode and movie revenues in Western Europe are forecasted to experience a significant growth, reaching $48 billion by 2029, up from the $31 billion recorded in 2023. This marks a considerable increase, indicating a robust expansion within the digital entertainment industry over the coming years.
Leading National Markets
Within Western Europe, key contributors to this rising market are identified as the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and France. The UK is expected to generate remarkable revenues, contributing an estimated $10 billion by 2029. Germany is also set to make a substantial impact with projections suggesting a revenue potential of $9 billion, while Italy and France are forecasted to contribute $5 billion and $7 billion, respectively. The projected figures signify a strong uptake of OTT services and a shift in consumer viewing habits in these major European economies.
The Role of Major Platforms
Leading OTT platforms such as Netflix, Disney+, Max, and Paramount+ are anticipated to be significant players in the market's revenue growth, particularly in ad-supported video on demand (AVOD) and subscription video on demand (SVOD) services. AVOD revenues generated by these key players are expected to reach $2.4 billion by the end of the forecast period, complemented by an additional $16.2 billion from SVOD. This highlights the substantial role these streaming giants are playing in the evolution of revenue models within the OTT industry, notably the balanced synergy between ad-supported and subscription-based content offerings.
Market Dynamics
The forecasted growth in the OTT TV and video market in Western Europe reflects broader trends in consumer behavior, technological advancements, and the escalating competition amongst content platforms. As the market continues to evolve, it positions OTT services as central to the future of television and video consumption, shaping the way content is delivered and monetized. These trends signal not only a transformative period for the industry but also point to an increasingly digitally-oriented viewing audience, ready to embrace new forms of media engagement.
The industry continues to observe these developments with a focus on how technological innovation, changing consumer preferences, and strategic moves by key content providers will shape the competitive landscape of the Western European OTT TV and video market in the years to come.
Companies Featured
- Amazon
- Amazon Prime Video
- Apple TV+
- Atresmedia
- Atresplayer Prem
- Blue+
- C More
- Channel 4
- Discovery
- Disney+
- France Televisions
- Germany 10 Netflix
- Giga
- HBO
- ITVX
- Joyn
- M6
- Magenta TV App
- Mediaset
- Mediaset Infinity
- MiTele
- MiTele Plus
- Movistar+ Lite
- MTV
- My5/Pluto
- MyCanal
- Netflix
- NL Ziet
- Now/Sky
- NPO
- NPO Plus
- Paramount+
- Play Suisse
- Pluto TV
- Premium Plus
- Proximus;
- RAI
- Roku Channel
- RTE
- RTL
- RTL Play
- RTL+
- RTP
- RTVE
- Ruutu
- Ruutu+
- Samsung TV Plus
- SIC
- Sky Now
- Sky Q Internet
- Sky Stream
- Sky X
- SkyShowtime
- Streamz
- Talpa
- TF1
- TIMVision
- TV2
- TV2 Play
- TV3
- TV4
- TV4 Play
- TVI
- Viafree
- Viaplay
- Videoland
- VTM Go
- Wow
