GrowthZone: The Groundbreaking 2024 Association Survey Reveals Critical Insights for the Industry

NISSWA, MN / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2024 / GrowthZone, a leading provider of association management software, announces the release of the highly anticipated 2024 Association Survey Results Report. In its 10th year, the extensive survey, conducted among association professionals, provides valuable insights into the current state and future trends of the membership industry.

The survey, accessible through the GrowthZone website, drew participation from 332 association professionals across diverse sectors throughout the U.S. and Canada. Key findings from the survey shed light on critical aspects of association management, including membership, technology, and industry challenges.

The standout discoveries from the report indicate over 50% of associations saw flat or decreased retention rates and membership counts for year-end 2023. This poses opportunities and challenges for associations as they adapt their strategies to successfully retain members and grow their associations.

Positive member engagement emerged as another central theme of the survey results, with nearly 60% of associations reporting better member engagement for year-end 2023 vs 2022.

Regarding industry challenges, the survey respondents identified several common pain points. The top three challenges reported include member engagement/retention, growing membership, and time, never enough time.

"We are thrilled to present the findings from the 2024 Association Survey Results Report," said John Cook, Senior Vice President of Marketing at GrowthZone. "This survey provides valuable insights that will help association professionals navigate the ever-evolving landscape of their membership challenges and opportunities. The data enables us to better understand associations' needs and aspirations, ensuring that our software solutions continue to empower our clients in achieving their organizational goals."

The complete 2024 Association Survey Results Report is available for download on the GrowthZone website. Professionals in the association industry, as well as those with an interest in association management, are encouraged to access the report to gain deeper insights into the evolving landscape of the industry.

