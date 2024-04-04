Caliber Corporate Advisers Named a Financial Times Fastest Growing Company for Second Consecutive Year

Recognized as one of the 500 fastest growing companies in the Americas for 2024

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2024 / Caliber Corporate Advisers (Caliber), a leading marketing and communications agency for fintech and financial services, was recognized for the second consecutive year by the Financial Times as one of the Fastest Growing Companies in the Americas .

With a revenue increase of 142% from 2019 to 2022, Caliber has expanded while remaining steadfast in its commitment to delivering a better agency experience for its employees and client partners across the fintech and financial services ecosystem.

"Our team and our clients are the center of all we do at Caliber, and this recognition serves as a testament to our continued focus challenging the norms of what a PR and marketing agency can be," said Grace Keith Rodriguez , CEO of Caliber. "We have achieved strategic and sustainable growth across our core services over the past several years thanks to the dedication of our team. We're honored to have this growth recognized, alongside other innovative companies by such a prestigious publication again this year."

Honoring fast-growing companies for the fifth year, the Financial Times' rankings is based on disclosed revenue growth between 2019 and 2022 from public data. Of the 30,000 companies invited to apply across 20 countries, only 500 were chosen. The median revenue of ranked companies was $20.5 million.

Caliber's continued growth and evolution supports its commitment to delivering a different agency experience to both its employees and clients in the financial services, fintech, insurtech and proptech industries. To further uphold its ongoing success and growth, Caliber strategically expanded its C-Suite this year - naming Rodriguez as Caliber's CEO , founder Harvey Hudes as its new chief innovation officer (CIO), and Kristie Galvani as the agency's first COO .

