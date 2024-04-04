SCENTAIR® EXPANDS ONLINE STORE TO UK & FRANCE

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, scent marketing leader ScentAir announced that has expanded its direct-to-consumer eCommerce presence with new online stores for shoppers in the United Kingdom and France.

With a global footprint that extends across 119 countries, ScentAir has been leading the scent marketing industry for 30 years. The company has worked with countless major brands, creating fragrant experiences that bring customers back again and again. In 2019, ScentAir launched it's first direct-to-consumer online home fragrance storefront, serving shoppers in the continental United States. The move to expand their online footprint to the UK and France comes after years of requests from consumers looking to purchase home fragrance from trusted industry experts.

"We are thrilled to finally be able to offer our home products to UK and France," said Evin Ellis, Director of Global Marketing and eCommerce. "We are excited for a new segment of consumers to be able to experience our professional grade fragrances within their homes and living spaces."

Shop with ScentAir online:

UK - https://scentair.com/en_gb/

France - https://scentair.com/fr_fr/

US - https://scentair.com/

