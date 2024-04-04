Whole Foods Market Foundation is on a Mission to Nourish People and the Planet

A newly branded non-profit encompassing the projects of Whole Planet, Whole Kids and Whole Cities

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2024 / Whole Foods Market's three philanthropic projects have united under Whole Foods Market Foundation, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to nourishing people and the planet by helping to advance healthy food access, nutrition and economic opportunities.

Whole Foods Market Foundation is committed to partnerships that address barriers to equity, enrich communities, and foster deep, lasting change. Through the work of Whole Planet, Whole Kids and Whole Cities, the Foundation has invested over $167 million in local and global communities since 2005.

"Whole Planet, Whole Kids and Whole Cities have always strived to create a more equitable future for all," said Carol Medeiros, Vice President of Quality Standards for Whole Foods Market and Executive Director of Whole Foods Market Foundation. "For us, this means everyone deserves improved access to resources that meet their basic needs, nourishing foods, thriving local food systems, and opportunities to improve their economic well-being. By working together as Whole Foods Market Foundation, the three projects can expand their reach and impact."

Whole Planet, established in 2005, supports organizations that empower people living in poverty to meet their basic needs and become more resilient through income-generating opportunities. It has disbursed over $113 million through partners in 80 countries around the world where Whole Foods Market sources products.

Whole Kids, founded in 2011, supports schools and inspires families to improve children's health and wellness through their nutrition by providing grants for school gardens, salad bars in schools and educational beehives. Its programs have served more than 10 million children and over 15,000 schools and non-profits in the U.S., Canada and the U.K.

Whole Cities was established in 2014 to improve individual and community health through collaborative partnerships, education and broader access to nutritious food in the U.S. and Canada. The project has partnered with more than 250 locally led organizations in over 130 cities to build thriving food systems and improve community health.

