

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cryptocurrencies added more than a percent in the past 24 hours, shrugging off uncertainty about the timing of rate cuts by the Fed. Hawkish comments from Fed officials that triggered concerns about the timing of potential rate cuts came ahead of the crucial job market update from the U.S. on Friday.



The Fed Chair Jerome Powell in his remarks on Wednesday reiterated that the Fed needed to have greater confidence that inflation was moving sustainably down to the Fed's 2% target.



The strength of the labor market is seen as a key factor influencing monetary policy decisions by the Fed. Additions to non-farm payrolls during the month of March is seen dropping to 200 thousand, from 275 thousand in the previous month. The unemployment rate is seen steady at 3.9 percent.



Overall crypto market capitalization jumped to $2.52 trillion, from $2.49 trillion a day earlier. The 24-hour trading volume slipped 19 percent overnight to $90 billion.



Bitcoin is currently trading at $67,425.60, having added 2.4 percent in the past 24 hours. Weekly losses of more than 4.8 percent are yet to be recouped. The keenly anticipated Bitcoin halving event is expected to take place in another 15 days. The price movement also comes amidst news of the U.S. Govt reportedly transferring $2 billion in Bitcoin to an exchange address, sparking speculations of an upcoming sale.



Meanwhile, the rivalry between Gold and Bitcoin continued, with Gold recording a fresh high of $2,323.7 per troy ounce on Thursday before declining to its current level of $2,305.25. Bitcoin touched a high of $67,490.68 in the past 24 hours before slipping 9 percent from the all-time high. Gold enjoys a market capitalization of $15.5 trillion whereas Bitcoin commands a market capitalization of $1.3 trillion.



Ethereum is currently trading at $3372.16, recording overnight gains of 1.8 percent. The leading alternate coin is also saddled with weekly losses of 5.9 percent.



BNB (BNB) recouped the 4th rank overall with an overnight surge of 6.5 percent, outperforming 5th ranked Solana's (SOL) overnight gains of 0.8 percent.



7th ranked XRP (XRP) and 8th ranked Dogecoin (DOGE), both rallied more than 3 percent in the past 24 hours.



9th ranked Cardano (ADA) gained 1.3 percent whereas 10th ranked Avalanche (AVAX) added 2.3 percent overnight.



67th ranked Ethena (ENA) topped overnight gains with an addition of more than 12 percent in the past 24 hours. ENA, the native token of Ethena, a synthetic Dollar protocol launched on April 2 touched an all-time high of $1.30 in the past 24 hours. The cryptocurrency which commands a market capitalization of $1.5 billion and a market dominance of 0.06 percent has jumped 57 percent till date.



13th ranked Bitcoin Cash (BCH), a mineable, Proof of Work cryptocurrency akin to Bitcoin that underwent its second halving on Thursday followed with overnight gains of more than 10 percent.



28th ranked Mantle (MNT), 61st ranked Bitcoin SV(BSV), 82nd ranked Chiliz (CHZ) and 31st ranked Bittensor (TAO), all jumped more than 8 percent in the past 24 hours.



49th ranked Core (CORE) slipped 16.9 percent in the past 24 hours that dragged down weekly gains to 200 percent and year-to-date gains to 422 percent. 72nd ranked Flare (FLR) followed with overnight losses of more than 6 percent.



