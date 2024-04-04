

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - The Israeli military says an initial investigation found that the airstrike that killed seven aid workers from the NGO World Central Kitchen was a 'grave mistake' due to a misidentification.



OCHA said in its latest update that the Israeli military noted that a new humanitarian command center will be established to improve the coordination of aid distribution in war-torn Gaza, and a full independent investigation into the incident will be completed over the coming days.



IDF promised to share the findings with WCK and other relevant international organizations.



Seven World Central Kitchen staff were killed in multiple Israeli airstrikes on their convoy while departing their warehouse in Deir al Balah in central Gaza Tuesday.



The not-for-profit non-governmental organization, devoted to providing meals in conflict zones, has suspended its operations in Gaza after the deadly strike.



The seven staff members of WCK who lost their lives while on duty are a dual U.S.-Canada citizen, a Palestinian, and citizens of Australia, Poland and U.K.



UN humanitarians in Gaza have suspended operations at night for at least 48 hours in response to the killing of the aid workers.



