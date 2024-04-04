

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Stellantis N.V. (STLA) Thursday announced the reintroduction of Tuscadero, an intense chromatic magenta limited-edition exterior color, for the 2024 Jeep Wrangler in celebration of 4x4 Day 2024.



This vibrant color is now among nine available exterior options for the 2024 Jeep Wrangler, including new additions like Anvil.



The company stated that Tuscadero can be ordered for an additional U.S. manufacturer's suggested retail price of $895 on select trim levels of the vehicle.



