

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A study by NASA has revealed that El Nino is changing the makeup of coastal waters into saltiness.



Scientists at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California have observed that the climate phenomenon has the potential to alter the chemistry of coastal waters.



They used satellite observations to track the dissolved salt content, or salinity, of the global ocean surface for a decade, from 2011 to 2022. At the sea surface, salinity patterns can show how freshwater falls, flows, and evaporates between the land, ocean, and atmosphere - a process known as the water cycle.



The JPL team showed that year-to-year-variations in salinity near coastlines strongly correlate with El Niño Southern Oscillation (ENSO), the collective term for El Niño and its counterpart, La Nina. ENSO affects weather around the world in contrasting ways. El Nino, linked to warmer-than-average ocean temperatures in the equatorial Pacific, can lead to more rain and snowfall than normal in the southwestern U.S., as well as drought in Indonesia. These patterns are somewhat reversed during La Nina.



The study notes that during the exceptional El Nino event of 2015, the scientists traced a particularly distinct global water cycle effect: Less precipitation over land led to a decrease in river discharge on average, which in turn led to notably higher salinity levels in areas as far as 125 miles from shore.



At other times, areas with higher-than-normal rainfall over land saw increased river discharge, reducing salinity near those coasts.



'We're able to show coastal salinity responding to ENSO on a global scale,' said lead author of the study, Severine Fournier, an ocean physicist at JPL.



The team found that salinity is at least 30 times more variable in these dynamic zones near coasts than in the open ocean. The link between rain, rivers, and salt is especially pronounced at the mouths of large river systems such as the Mississippi and Amazon, where freshwater plumes can be mapped from space as they gush into the ocean.



